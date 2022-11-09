Angela Collins of Nathan Adelson Hospice elected as Director at Large for Nevada Nurses Association State Board of Directors (sponsored)

Collins has also been appointed to the association’s Legislative Committee

Nathan Adelson Hospice’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer, Angela Collins, has been elected to the Nevada Nurses Association State Board of Directors as Director at Large and also has been appointed to serve on its Legislative Committee.

As Director at Large, a three-year term, Collins will serve as a committee liaison for membership, by-laws and legislative works, aid in promoting the Nevada Nurses Association to the general public, assist in membership recruitment and retention, communicate association updates and happenings to members and industry colleagues, as well as other duties assigned by the Executive Committee, Board of Directors or By-Laws.

Taking active service in the Legislative Committee, Collins will assist in providing a proactive presence in legislative and regulatory activities for professional nursing practice. The committee consists of registered nurse volunteers and the Nevada Nurses Association lobbyist.

“It’s a personal and professional honor to be elected and appointed to serve as Director at Large and on the Legislative Committee for NNA,” Collins said. “Nathan Adelson Hospice is known for being an innovator in hospice and palliative care, and my goal is to keep advancing awareness and standards for the nursing and healthcare industry as a whole.”

About Nathan Adelson Hospice

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in hospice care and palliative medicine, is the largest and longest-established hospice in southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day. Recognized as a national model for superior care, the vision of Nathan Adelson Hospice is that no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. For more information, visit www.nah.org.

