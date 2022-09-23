SilverSummit Healthplan and Summit Behavioral Health Systems celebrate grand opening of new Mill Street Care Center (sponsored)

New center provides outpatient, walk-in behavioral health services and resources to the Reno community

SilverSummit Healthplan and Summit Behavioral Health Systems announced the grand opening of the Mill Street Care Center, which is now open to community members seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to rise in the community among residents following the pandemic. The center recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event featuring Reno Municipal Court Judge Christopher Hazlett-Stevens and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.

A partnership between SilverSummit Healthplan and Summit Behavioral Health Systems, the Mill Street Care Center offers a number of services including immediate access to behavioral health services, crisis assessments, one-on-one counseling, care coordination, transportation services to mental health appointments, and group therapy. The center also provides access to basic needs such as shower facilities, laundry services, snacks, and hot meals available daily. Individuals who are not SilverSummit members may still visit the center for respite or care coordination, and a case manager will assist them with a referral to other facilities.

“We want our clients to feel connection and believe their lives can change for the better, so we created a place where they can feel welcome. People can come and take a breath and have their most basic needs met – like eating a hot meal, taking a shower, getting out of the elements, and regaining a sense of humanity,” said Jacqueline Early, executive clinical director of Summit Behavioral Health Systems and the Mill Street Care Center. “While here they can connect with our team to continue their journey towards a safe and secure life that we all hope for. We at Summit Behavioral Health connect, we serve, we hope for them – so they may have hope for themselves!”

“As we all know, many people already deal with some of these struggles, but the numbers have grown since the pandemic struck our world,” said Nicole King, vice president of community solutions at SilverSummit Healthplan. “The Mill Street Care Center will be here to welcome individuals, offer the appropriate services for them, and then follow up with case management to ensure they are being helped. By partnering with Summit Behavioral Health, SilverSummit is continuing our mission of improving the quality of life in our community, one person at a time.”

The Mill Street Care Center is located at 855 Mill Street in Reno and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. The facility is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, please visit www.sbhslasvegas.com.

About the Mill Street Care Center

At the Mill Street Care Center, we focus on the core principles of recovery for each one of our clients – strength-based, trauma-informed, person-centered, individualized treatment planning, and supportive services. The Mill Street Care Center offers services including assistance with basic needs items, crisis therapy services, care coordination and case management, SAFE Bed temporary housing, and linkage to many other community-based resources and sober living programs. We really serve the people and community best – come experience the Mill Street Care Center and see for yourself! For more information, please visit www.sbhslasvegas.com.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan is a managed care plan that delivers quality health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit is committed to improving the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. SilverSummit’s active community evolvement reaches beyond physical and mental health. The plan is dedicated to improving the quality of life, one person at a time. SilverSummit Healthplan is a diversified healthcare organization that offers healthcare services through Nevada Medicaid, Medicare, and the Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information on SilverSummit Healthplan, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

