Nevada Health Centers expands access to care with opening of Willow Street Health Center (sponsored)

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) is set to broaden its primary care services by opening a new community health center at 790 Willow Street in Reno, west of Renown Regional Medical Center and adjacent to the historic Midtown District.

This initiative is made possible by a substantial Community Investment Grant of $500,000 from SilverSummit Healthplan, a Nevada managed care organization and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Willow Street Health Center will officially open its doors on December 12, 2023, at a small grand opening celebration.

The event will commence at 9:45 a.m. and will feature welcoming remarks and guided tours of the new facility. The new health center will offer a range of services, including wellness exams and screenings. The program aims to provide holistic, whole-person care, with an initial focus on patients who have been recently hospitalized and need a primary care provider (PCP) after discharge. This model can help reduce hospital readmissions and provide patients with a pathway to sustained health and wellness.

“Nevada Health Centers is the Silver State’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center program, and with the expansion of primary care services into Reno, we will do our part to help address health issues and access concerns in northern Nevada, including an increase in diabetes prevalence and other chronic diseases,” stated NVHC CEO Walter Davis.

“We are excited to help support the opening of Willow Street Health Center through SilverSummit’s Community Investment Grant Program,” said SilverSummit CEO Eric Schmacker. “By expanding access to care in northern Nevada – in particular for vulnerable patients who need extra care and support after their hospital stay – we are working together to meet the needs of our growing community and to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.”

Willow Street Health Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It accepts most insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee scale based on family size and income. To learn more, visit nvhealthcenters.org or call 800.787.2568. About Nevada Health Centers Established in 1977, Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center program dedicated to providing access to quality healthcare throughout Nevada.

NVHC operates 19 health centers; five mobile programs, including the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, NVHC Mammovan, Nevada Children’s Health Project, NVHC Mobile Medical Unit and NVHC Mobile Dental Unit; seven Women, Infants, and Children offices; and a Visiting Nurse Program in Lockwood.

For more information, visit www.nvhealthcenters.org. About SilverSummit Healthplan SilverSummit Healthplan is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people living healthier lives . For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.