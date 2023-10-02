SilverSummit Healthplan and Renown announce new contract agreement (sponsored)

Contract protects healthcare affordability and extends coverage for SilverSummit Medicaid and Ambetter Exchange members.

SilverSummit Healthplan (SilverSummit) and Renown Health (Renown) today announced they have reached an agreement on a new contract to continue to serve members and communities in northern Nevada. The comprehensive agreement protects affordability and provides Ambetter Exchange and SilverSummit Medicaid members with access to Renown Medical Group’s primary care providers and specialists. This agreement does not include the Ambetter Value plan.

“SilverSummit is excited to expand our relationship with Renown, adding new services and new providers for our members to choose from,” said Eric Schmacker, president, and CEO of SilverSummit. “This partnership provides increased access to superior healthcare services and physicians, which aligns with our mission of transforming the health of the community, one person at a time.”

“We appreciate the collaborative approach of both teams to reach a fruitful resolution for members across northern Nevada,” said Brian Erling, MD, president, and CEO of Renown Health. “As this community’s only not-for-profit healthcare system, our mission is to make a genuine difference in the health and well-being of the community. As doctors, nurses, and caregivers, we want to ensure the greatest access, experience, and highest-quality care for every member of our community including those insured by SilverSummit Medicaid and the Ambetter Exchange plan.”

“Our goal at Renown Medical Group is to consistently exceed customer expectations, every day, and with every encounter. At Renown, we embrace transparency and empower patients,” said Rahul Mediwala, MD, CEO of Renown Medical Group. Dr. Mediwala should know – he is a highly rated physician by his patients, has practiced for more than 15 years at Renown Health.

Almost 600 Renown Medical Group primary care and specialty providers are currently accepting new patients and accept most health insurance plans, including SilverSummit Healthplan and Ambetter Exchange plan. To find the doctor or provider that is best for you visit www.renown.org, self-schedule with your established provider at MyChart.Renown.org or schedule an appointment with a Renown Medical Group or University Health provider by calling Renown’s customer service agents available by phone- Mon-Fri: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat-Sun: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 775-982-5000.

Renown Health is integrated with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, Nevada’s first medical school, which serves to enhance the health of the community through increased access to care, innovative health care delivery, expansion of clinical research and training for the next generation of physicians and health care professionals.

Consumers with questions can contact SilverSummit by using the toll-free number on the back of their current SilverSummit identification card or visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

