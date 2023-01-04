More executives out at Renown

Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4, according to an internal memo provided to This Is Reno.

Renown President and CEO Brian Erling said in the memo that “we need to move quickly to address economic challenges that face healthcare systems in Nevada and nationally. As such, I am restructuring our operating model to remove layers, remove costs, and ensure that each major business unit will have direct reporting to myself, as well as a voice on my leadership team.”

Johnson joined the hospital in 2015. He was chief operations officer.

Graf joined Renown in 2021 and served as interim president after the previous President and CEO, Tony Slonim, was fired.

Sources said Graf was actually terminated in late December.

“I ask all of you to lean into our new operating model, and plan to share more information on new reporting structures with those leaders that are affected later this week,” Erling said.

Renown is also outsourcing IT services to a private company. Employees said the company, R4, is paying about the same as Renown was but the benefits are worse. Sources with knowledge of the situation called it “a mess.”