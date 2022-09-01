PHOTOS: It’s not just ribs at the annual Nugget Rib Cookoff

Photos by Bob Conrad

Cookers from as far away as Florida and New Jersey are in Sparks this week for the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cookoff, which continues through Monday, Sept. 5. Four out of the 21 barbecu

e outfits this year are local, including Brothers Barbecue from Reno, Git-R-Smoked and BJ’s Barbecue from Sparks and Carson City Barbecue from the capital city. Two new cookers are part of the lineup this year as well: Armadillos Real Down Home BBQ from Naperville, Illinois and Mansmith’s BBQ from Lava, Idaho.

The cookers are competing for bragging rights along with nearly $20,000 in cash prizes.

Anyone who’s been to the cookoff knows, however, that while the ribs are center stage there’s plenty else going on at Victorian Avenue.

Live music includes daily headliners including Jefferson Starship and a second stage with local and regional bands and DJs.

Vendors are on hand with t-shirts, funnel cakes, art, rib sauce, caramel corn — you get the idea.

Check out photos from Thursday’s event.