Scenes from the Rib Cook Off (photos)

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off is underway on Victorian Avenue in Sparks through Monday. In addition to award-winning ribs (you’ll see a few trophies), the event features drinks and sweets vendors, merchandise booths and live music. Check out some scenes from Friday afternoon.
