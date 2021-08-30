Five events to check out this week: Ribs, rock and midgets

Alongside this week’s big, saucy grilling event in Sparks there are a handful of headliner music acts making their way to Reno, plus a handful or more intimate events. Visit our event calendar to see more of what’s happening.

Megadeth and Lamb of God. Said to be the “Metal Tour of the Year,” the two bands play the Reno Events Center with opening acts Trivium and In Flames Two. Link for information. Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors will serve up thousands of pounds of ribs Wednesday through Sunday. Link for information. Extreme Midget Wrestling. Fans say, “these little guys bring just as much action as the big guys do!” Who are we to question that? Link for information. Underpin Vintage Market at Holland Project. Underpin (fka Flea Spree) is a curated market featuring local collectors and curators of vintage clothing, home furnishings, art, and more.One day only, rain or shine. Vendors are still being accepted. Link for information. Light Magic on the Playa – Photos by Vanessa Franking. This exhibit at Sierra Arts Gallery features long exposure night photography and tube light painting for images of “light magic.” Link for information.

Be sure to check with venues or event organizers to verify details and COVID-19 requirements. If you’re heading to an outside event you can check air quality in advance at https://www.iqair.com/us/usa/nevada/reno or stay indoors if conditions are poor.

