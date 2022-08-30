Five events to check out this week: Ribs, yoga, running edition

Summer is winding down. That means ribs and playa dust. So be careful. But we still have some of the regular Reno-styled events to keep you busy and entertained through the week and Labor Day weekend – including the area’s first-ever Reno Labor Fest. Details are below.

SPONSORED: The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and children’s play area. The Reno Labor Fest will have employers sharing information on local high-paying careers as well as a number of other vendors.

Rib Cook Off. Look for locals Bros BBQ, Git R Smoked, BJ’s BBQ and Carson City BBQ at this year’s rib cook off in Sparks. The annual pig consuming event runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 5 and has all the ribs, heat and beer you could ever ask for from downtown Sparks. Live bands include The Heidi Incident, Fuel, Eddie Montgomery and Jefferson Starship. Unofficial events include Burner dodging competitions on area roadways getting to/from the cookoff on Sunday, and also on Bird scooters. Stay clean. And safe.

Go Pack! School is in session and the Pack is on the prowl, but consider giving some love to some of the less represented sports – like cross country. Men’s and women’s cross country competitions are happening this week. More.

Incubus, that band that was big in the ‘90s and aughts, is at GSR on Tuesday. Details.

An OingoBingo event (which sounds like bingo played to an Oingo Boingo soundtrack) is occurring at Noble Pie’s Midtown location on Thursdays. Organizers said, “This dead man’s party is a killer set-up. BINGO games are free to join, and played digitally with up to 200 players.” Hopefully they don’t get in trouble with city of Reno code enforcement for entertaining people.

Mesa Rim Climbing Gym is hosting 60-minute, free trauma-informed yoga classes on Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Urban Lotus Project’s Nichole Schembre is teaching. “Students will be able to gain a greater understanding of how to achieve balance in their nervous system and how to regulate emotions held inside the mind and body,” the event promises. Donations are appreciated.