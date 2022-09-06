Home > Entertainment > Outdoors > PHOTOS: Hundreds celebrate Labor Day at first Reno Labor Fest
Outdoors

PHOTOS: Hundreds celebrate Labor Day at first Reno Labor Fest

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno

Photos by Bob Conrad

Reno’s first labor festival today celebrated Labor Day and Nevada’s various labor groups. Hundreds attended the event at Idlewild Park. Political hopefuls were in abundance, and music was provided by the Jason King Band and Jelly Bread, among others.

The event was organized by the Northern Nevada Labor Council, which called the event “a celebration of the middle class and Nevada’s working families.”

%d bloggers like this: