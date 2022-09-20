New exhibition at the Nevada Historical Society asks: What unites us? What divides us? (sponsored)

The Nevada Historical Society is proud to present their newest exhibit, “Geographical Divides: Finding Common Ground.” This traveling exhibition features the work of 16 artists who were asked to explore the geographical and cultural differences in Nevada. The exhibition asks visitors to consider whether such differences truly exist.

The assembly of printmakers – eight from northern Nevada and eight from southern Nevada – produced two prints from each collaboration. Their work is a visual exploration of connections and disconnections between North and South. As they explored the cultural attitudes, aesthetics, and geographical distinctions throughout the state, the artists communicated and visually responded to each other’s unique economic, environmental, political, and social settings to

dissect the notion of Nevada polarities.

“Geographical Divides” examines Nevada’s unique visual culture. This is a state labeled with cultural myths such as Area 51, “The Biggest Little City,” and “Sin City.” It also commands the imagination of Postmodernism from the architecture of Las Vegas to the boom and bust of Burning Man. It is comprised of two major metropolitan communities divided by hundreds of miles of vast desert. However, Nevada’s art communities are not separated by distance alone.

There are notable differences among artists throughout the state, most of which connects with the

landscapes and communities in which they live. This traversal of Nevada has also led to the realization of how little dialogue there is between artists of the two dominant communities of Reno and Las Vegas, not to mention the artists living in remote places of the Nevada outback who are often overlooked.

Collaborating artists for this exhibition include: Maria Arango (Las Vegas), Lynn Schmidt (Reno), Erik Beehn (Las Vegas), Nolan Preece (Reno), Bobbie Ann Howell (Las Vegas), Galen Brown (Carson City), Daryl DePry (Las Vegas), Sharon Tetly (Carson City), Keith Conley (LasVegas), Sidne Teske (Tuscarora), Anne M. Hoff (Las Vegas), Vicki LoSasso (Reno), Jeanne Voltura (Las Vegas), Candace Nicol (Reno), Juan D.Varela (Las Vegas), and Ashlea Clark (Reno).

“Geographic Divides: Finding Common Ground” was curated by Anne M. Hoff and Candace Nicol. It was organized by the Nevada Arts Council and is part of the Nevada Touring Initiative–Traveling Exhibition Program. It was funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nevada State Legislature. The Nevada Arts Council is a division of the

Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. The exhibition will be on display at the Nevada Historical Society through January 23, 2023. Currently the museum is open Wednesday – Friday from 10am – 4pm. Appointments are required to visit on Thursdays and Fridays. For more information visit www.nvhistoricalsociety.org.

About the Nevada Historical Society

Founded in 1904, the Nevada Historical Society is Nevada’s oldest cultural institution. Its mission is to collect, preserve, and educate the public about our shared history through exhibitions, artifacts, books, photographs, and manuscript materials relating to the state of Nevada, the Great Basin, and the West. The Nevada Historical Society also houses a research library and produces the Nevada Historical Society Quarterly, Nevada’s oldest academic publication. The Nevada Historical Society is managed by the Division of Museums and History and the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Visit www.nvmuseums.org for more information.

