Exhibit at Nevada Historical Society highlights western landscapes (sponsored) 

Photographer Mark Vollmer’s “Landscapes, Skyscapes & Great Escapes” Opens on March 1

(Reno, Nevada) The Nevada Historical Society will show a set of photographs by award-winning Mark Vollmer in their changing gallery from March 1 through July 29, 2023. An artist reception and exhibit tour talk will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The reception opens at 1:00 p.m. and the talk begins at 2:00 p.m. which will center on the stories behind the photographs. The images on display reveal his love for the rich natural and cultural heritage of Nevada and the West.

The Nevada Historical Society is located at 1650 North Virginia Street, on the University of Nevada – Reno campus, located north of the Fleischmann Planetarium. Free parking is available with temporary parking passes available in the museum. Admission is $6 for adults and free for members and children ages 17 and younger.

“From a Lake Tahoe sunset to ancient Pueblo ruins in New Mexico, and from the Great Reno Balloon Race to the alpine jewel of the Ruby Mountains, I sought to capture the evocative beauty of our western heritage,” said Mr. Vollmer about the photos in the exhibit.

Mark Vollmer is an outdoor photographer and instructor, and freelance writer based in Sparks, Nevada. His images have been widely published in regional books, calendars, and brochures, including Nevada Magazine. His publications include Tahoe Rim Trail, Exploring the Jewel (2003) with photographer Scott Sady and The University of Nevada Press guidebook series with writer Mike White, 50 of the Best Strolls, Walks and Hikes Around Reno (2017) and 50 of the Best Strolls, Walks and Hikes Around Carson City (2020). His photographs have hung in galleries in Reno, Sparks, Sacramento, and South Lake Tahoe.

Mr. Vollmer has taught classes through Washoe County Parks, the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Elderhostel, Truckee Meadows Community College, and Washoe County School District, as well as private tutoring. In April 2007, TMCC awarded him with its Excellence in Teaching for the Continuing Education Division.

About the Nevada Historical Society

Founded in 1904, the Nevada Historical Society is Nevada’s oldest cultural institution. Its mission is to collect, preserve, and educate the public about our shared history through exhibitions, artifacts, books, photographs, and manuscript materials relating to the state of Nevada, the Great Basin, and the West. The Nevada Historical Society also houses a research library and produces the Nevada Historical Society Quarterly, Nevada’s oldest academic publication. For more information visit https://www.nvhistoricalsociety.org/