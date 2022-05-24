Five events to check out: Rollin’ into a three-day weekend

For those of you who get a three-day weekend for Memorial Day, cheers. For the rest of us, boohoo. Fortunately, there are some cool things on the calendar if you’re sticking around in town rather than hitting the road or going camping.

Live music seems to be the bulk of this week’s events, but we’ve picked a few other interesting tidbits for our history buffs. Be sure to check with event organizers for times and ticketing information. And have a great week.

Nevada Historical Society on Wednesday hosts an American Gaming Archives Fireside Chat with former Associated Press correspondent Brendan Riley, who spent many years covering the news from Carson City. Riley will talk about his coverage of Nevada’s gaming industry, touching on stories with Howard Hughes, Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, “Allen Glock, Morris Shenker and Donald Trump, to name a few. Details here. There are a few listings submitted to our calendar for The Suffers with Fat Tony, but it looks like it’s a lock for Cypress (formerly The Saint) on Thursday. Combining soul, funk and R&B with a lot of attitude, The Suffers’ music is ridiculously danceable, or for you cool cats, toe-tappable. You will not suffer at this show. Get tickets here. Also on Thursday, The Holland Project features award-winning singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata. Cassata has been praised by Billboard Magazine as a “true force in the industry,” honoring him as one of the esteemed “11 Transgender & Non-Binary Musicians You Need to Know.” Cassata is joined by A Little Loud, Lil Jordi and Conner Lark. Details here. Bowers Mansion’s Programs on the Porch is back for the season. The free series kicked off last weekend and continues through June. Bring a blanket or a chair and kick back to catch Silver Strings on Friday evening. If you have a little extra time mid-week and don’t mind a drive to Minden, head south to check out the historic B-29 Doc Superfortress, which is making a stopover at the Miden Airport. Doc is one of only two B-29s still flying. The Superfortress was a WWII propeller-driver bomber and one of the largest aircraft to fly in the war. It was also one of the most technologically advanced. More info here.