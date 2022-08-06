PODCAST: The successes and challenges of being downtown Reno ambassador

If you’ve been to downtown Reno in the past few years, you have most likely seen the ambassadors in action. They wear blue shirts with the Downtown Reno Partnership logo and are often seen providing assistance to people.

They are also charged with cleaning up downtown. That includes litter control, graffiti removal and weed abatement. The group touts major successes since the ambassadors began working the streets of Reno, including things such as the amount of human and animal feces removed from streets.

The downtown Reno ambassadors were formed in 2018 as part of the downtown Reno business improvement district. That district is funded by fees levied on businesses and property owners downtown, including residents.

Yvonne Deslongchamp works with the Downtown Reno Partnership as an ambassador. In today’s show we discuss the successes and challenges she faces providing assistance to some of Reno’s most needy and marginalized members of our community.

