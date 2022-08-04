High Desert Montessori School celebrates 20th trip around the sun (sponsored)

High Desert Montessori hosts week of community events August 9-12.

With the renovation of our Fantastic Drive campus, High Desert Montessori School is now realizing our dream, 20 years in the making, of finally being united on one stunning campus! We invite you to come celebrate our 20th anniversary with us and experience our gorgeous new indoor and outdoor spaces. We will be celebrating with a week of events we’re calling Nevada Montessori Week.

The celebration will include a Ribbon Cutting Event, Tours, an Open House for current families, an Alumni Event and a Celebratory Gala that will take place August 9-12, 2022.

Schedule of events:

Tuesday, August 9: 1:00 p.m. Ribbon Cutting & Kick Off to Nevada Montessori Week (no ticket required)

Tuesday, August 9: 1:30-6:00 p.m. Tours Open to the Public: “Montessori Journey” (no ticket required)

Wednesday, August 10: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. RSVP Guided Tours (appointment required, please email [email protected] )

) Thursday, August 11: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. HDMS Current Family Open House & PTO Back to School Event (no ticket required)

Thursday, August 11: 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Alumni Family Event (advance ticket purchase required)

Friday, August 12: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. RSVP Guided Tours (appointment required, please email [email protected] )

) Friday, August 12: 6:00 p.m. 20 Trips around the Sun Gala (advance ticket purchase required)

20th Anniversary Celebration & the Grand Opening of the remodeled building are Aug. 9-12. Event info at https://www.hdmsreno.com/2022-nevada-montessori-week-events/

Tickets for our celebratory gala are on sale at http://events.handbid.com/auctions/hdms-nevada-montessori-week

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.