PHOTOS: Monobloco kicks off Artown’s ‘Cultural Connections’ series

By Cooper Clark

Wingfield Park Amphitheater on Wednesday was flowing with music, food and culture. It was all part of “Cultural Connections,” a showcase of global influence from Artown, which hosted the renowned Brazilian street band Monobloco.

With colorful drums and instruments blaring, the amphitheater was popping. The crowd was dancing and singing along to the upbeat songs, waving their flags and celebrating the energetic music of Brazil. Ice cream and barbecue were served out of the food trucks in the back of the venue.

With free admission to all, Wingfield Park was filled with good fun and positive vibes for the sunset beside the Truckee River.

Every Wednesday throughout the month of July, Artown will continue to host events for the Cultural Connections showcase. Next week, the fun will continue at Wingfield Park with a performance from Sunny Jain’s Wild Wild East.

For more information on next week’s show, as well as Reno’s annual Artown festival, visit https://artown.org.