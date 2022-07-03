PHOTOS: Crowds return to McKinley, Wingfield Park for Artown kickoff

By Cooper Clark

This year’s Artown opening night was a return to festivals past, combining family activities at McKinley Arts and Culture Center, a parade down Riverside Drive and a concert in Wingfield Park.

Family activities at McKinley included mural painting on a giant Artown-themed poster that will travel to various children’s events throughout the month. From there, families followed behind the Hug High School band and EnVision drummers on a march to Wingfield Park.

Hundreds of festival fans awaited the parade’s arrival, already settled in for a performance by Cliff Porter who was surrounded by more than a dozen musicians and singers.

Check out photos from this year’s kickoff.