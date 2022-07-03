Home > Events > Artown > PHOTOS: Crowds return to McKinley, Wingfield Park for Artown kickoff
Artown

PHOTOS: Crowds return to McKinley, Wingfield Park for Artown kickoff

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Children paint an Artown mural during opening day festivities for Artown July 1, 2022 at McKinley Arts and Culture Center in Reno, Nev. Image: Cooper Clark / This Is Reno

By Cooper Clark

This year’s Artown opening night was a return to festivals past, combining family activities at McKinley Arts and Culture Center, a parade down Riverside Drive and a concert in Wingfield Park.

Family activities at McKinley included mural painting on a giant Artown-themed poster that will travel to various children’s events throughout the month. From there, families followed behind the Hug High School band and EnVision drummers on a march to Wingfield Park.

Hundreds of festival fans awaited the parade’s arrival, already settled in for a performance by Cliff Porter who was surrounded by more than a dozen musicians and singers.

Check out photos from this year’s kickoff.

Children paint an Artown mural during opening day festivities for Artown July 1, 2022 at McKinley Arts and Culture Center in Reno, Nev.

Related Stories

El regreso de Artown Reno

After a decade, The Floyd shines on bigger and brighter

Community invited to Motown in Midtown Stage for Dancing in...

PHOTOS: Dragon Lights wows at May Arboretum

The return of Artown

Five-ish events to check out: Bar crawls, balls and a...