Food Bank launches summer Kids Café June 13

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s summer meal service for youth ages 2-18 begins Monday, June 13 at 34 locations around Reno and Sparks. Meals will be distributed in Fernley and Schurz as well.

Kids Café provides a free daily meal to youth Mondays through Fridays, except June 20 and July 4. Kids do not need to participate in any specific programs to be eligible for the free meals, but meals do need to be eaten on site.

This year the food bank launched an interactive map to help connect families to the Kids Café location that is easiest for them to attend. Locations include parks, schools, apartment complexes and community centers throughout the community.

Food Bank officials said the program is intended to ensure children and youth have access to at least one nutritious meal each weekday during the summer when school is out.

“In Nevada, one in every six of children are food insecure, meaning they do not always have regular access to the nutritious food they need,” FBNN’s Jocelyn Lantrip said.

The interactive map of Kids Café locations and a calendar with times and locations is available at https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/.

Source: FBNN