Cowboys, big wheels and prog rock: Five events to check out this week

Temperatures are rising as events season continues going strong. This week marks the return of the Reno Rodeo, festivals, live music and our favorite event scheduled this coming weekend: The Reno Big Wheel Races. It’s a benefit for the Newton Learning Center, which helps students with disabilities. You can race big wheels for a good cause, and mayhem may occur. We think that’s rad.

Here are more events to check out:

Sponsored: Get your tickets this week to the Reno Aces as they take on Oklahoma City. Games run through Sunday this week. Get details.

Sponsored: Rockin’ on the River in Sparks starts Thursday. The City of Sparks is bringing back its Hello Summer Celebration Series. The city invites the community to come out for a “Rockin’ on the River” good time with live music, food trucks, games and lots of fun. Information.

The Reno Rodeo is back. From June 16-25, the rodeo will pack the stands at the Reno Livestock Events Center. It begins with a kick-off evening and includes the annual parade, this year through downtown. Kick-off concert details are here, and the parade information is here. Giddyup.

Big Wheel Races, a benefit: The event website speaks for itself: “Spectators are welcome to show up before the race to get yourself delicious food, yummy beverages, or a bucket of water balloons for tossing at the racers. Emphasis on the water balloon throwing. What can I say? We like the chaos.” Information is here.

10 10-Minute Play Festival at Good Luck Macbeth. It’s no secret our local theaters put on world-level productions. Good Luck MacBeth this week is showcasing 10 10-minute plays featuring amazing local talent. Details.

The Best in the West Beard Festival 2022. Who has the best beard in Reno? Find out on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wingfield Park downtown. The band Split Persona is playing the event. Learn more.

Primus plays Rush, a tribute to kings tour. Neither Rush nor Primus need introductions, but Primus covering Rush will be spectacular. Get information here. Watch the video below to get a taste of the show.