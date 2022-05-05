Military memorial events scheduled for this month

By Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

Two upcoming events have been planned by local veterans organizations to remember their fallen comrades ahead of and on Memorial Day.

Mustang 22 charity poker tourney

The 12th Mustang 22 Memorial Charity Poker Tournament is May 14 at the Reno Elks Lodge, 597 Kumle Lane, in Reno.

The committee is soliciting donations for charity events and any amount is appreciated. For every $50 the committee collects, they sponsor a young man or woman from any of the services who would like to play. Anything received over and above goes straight to the charity fund for future scholarships.

The Mustang 22 Memorial Charity Poker Tournament begins at 4 p.m. for drinks, dinner at 5 p.m., and playing to start at 6 p.m.

The cost is $50, which includes a steak dinner provided by the Elks Lodge; the cost for non-playing guest is $35.

There is a “Buy Now” button that you can use to pay your entry fee of $50 for those playing and also a separate “Buy Now” on the page for non-playing guest for the $35 payment (covers the cost of the meal).

To donate or sign up for the poker tournament, visit https://mustang22memorial.com/.

Operation Battle Born

The Truckee Meadows Veterans Club of TMCC is partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack Veterans to execute Operation Battle Born: Ruck to Remember 2022 in honor of the fallen heroes from the Global War on Terrorism.

Over the course of three days, veterans and volunteers from across the state will take turns carrying two rucksacks that share nearly 7,000 service member dog tags to include the 58 fallen Nevadans that have made the ultimate sacrifice since Sept. 11. In their honor, the march begins from the Nevada State Capitol to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

The dates and time are May 28 beginning at 8 a.m. from the state capitol building to May 30.

Participants will be asked to challenge themselves physically and mentally, facing the heat and the weight of the fallen heroes on their backs. The community can help as they march for those who fought and sacrificed for our freedom.

Email Operation Battle Born Ruck to Remember at [email protected] or call the TMCC Veteran Services at 775-337-5612. More information is online here.