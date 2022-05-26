Memorial Day events: Ways to honor those who served

By Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

Memorial Day, this year on Monday, May 30, is a day when the nation mourns U.S. military forces who died while serving. The following events are planned for northern Nevada.

Honor Flight Nevada events

Honor Flight Nevada is hosting a “Community Coffee” on Sunday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Atlantis. The annual event helps raise funds for Honor Flight Nevada, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C.

The eighth annual Summer Salute is Saturday at Reno’s Rancho San Rafael Park. The car show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit veterans such as the Veterans Guest House in Reno and Honor Flight Nevada.

Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Mark your calendar and make your plans for Memorial Day events at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. This year, Memorial Day is Monday, and all events will be held in-person. The timeline for the weekend is as follows:

Flag-In – Saturday. This year, Flag-In volunteers will receive a commemorative “Thank You” pin, while supplies last. Volunteer groups or individuals who do not want to miss their special gift, are advised to arrive early or on time at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the paved area at the pavilion.

Memorial Day Ceremony — Monday: 11 a.m. at the NNVMC.

Operation Battle Born

The Truckee Meadows Veterans Club of TMCC is partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack Veterans to execute Operation Battle Born: Ruck to Remember 2022 in honor of the fallen heroes from the Global War on Terrorism.

Over the course of three days, veterans and volunteers from across the state will take turns carrying two rucksacks that share nearly 7,000 service member dog tags to include the 58 fallen Nevadans that have made the ultimate sacrifice since Sept. 11. In their honor, the march begins from the Nevada State Capitol to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Participants will be asked to challenge themselves physically and mentally, facing the heat and the weight of the fallen heroes on their backs. Help us as we march for those who fought and sacrificed for our freedom.

You can email Operation Battle Born Ruck to Remember at [email protected] or call the TMCC Veteran Services at 775-337-5612. The webpage is www.eventbrite.com/e/operation-battle-born-2022-northern-nevada-registration-registration-315742924587. The dates and time are Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. from the state capitol building to Monday.

Memorial Day is always the last Monday of May, and the U.S. flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon and then raised to full-staff.