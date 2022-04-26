Celebrate Mom with a day in the Riverwalk District (sponsored)

Mother’s Day is that special day to truly celebrate and pamper the moms in our lives. Of course, we all know we can spoil our moms every day of the year, but there’s something about going that extra mile on Mother’s Day that is important – and with the help of the Reno Riverwalk District, it’s also easy and fun!

For many families, Mother’s Day means brunch. Brunch is a traditional Mother’s Day treat for good reason – no one has to cook or do dishes. Everyone enjoys exceptional fine dining with a beautiful atmosphere and focuses on the conversation and fun of being together for a special occasion. And with the Wild River Grille, the Shore Room, Granite Street Eatery, Crafted Palette, and the Liberty Food and Wine Exchange all located on the Riverwalk, your options are many and perfect. Check out their websites to see special Mother’s Day brunch menus, drink options and make reservations.

You can’t beat the growing arts and culture scene of the Reno Riverwalk District – from Broadway Musicals to locally produced plays, a comedy show or two, or a performance by our very own symphony, and there’s something for everyone sure to make mom smile and feel special on Mother’s Day.

Make for a memorable day by taking mom to a play at our excellent local theaters. The Pioneer Center is a beautiful and iconic space – check out their website to see what’s on stage! The same goes for our local and indie Brüka Theater space. Moms love performances, am I right?

You can also pick up some flowers for the mothers in your life at the gorgeous and bountiful Bumblebee Blooms. Bumblebee Blooms specializes in stunning floral arrangements, local and unique cards, seasonal gifts, and home decor. Mom will love it all!

Last but not least, every woman loves a day at the spa. You can send mom on her own or tag along and make a together day of it. The Reno Riverwalk District is home to the luxurious Refuge Spa.

Check out the options online to book a day of pampering worthy of a mother’s love! The refuge spa offers an express lounge for quick self-care on the go and a full-service spa menu that includes massage, facials, nail treatments, body treatments, and even one of the only float immersion tanks in the area; this isolation experience is created to shut out the noise and restore your mind. Check out their website to make reservations for Mother’s Day or any day!

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. You can treat mom and the family to brunch, catch a show or two, shop for flowers and gifts, or gather for a spa day – or do it all! The Reno Riverwalk District has so much to see and do; any mother would be proud!

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.