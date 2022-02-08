Fall in love with Reno’s Riverwalk district this Valentine’s Day (sponsored)

It’s February and love is in the air in Reno’s Riverwalk district. There’s still plenty of time to plan your date day or night and there’s no better place in Reno than the restaurants and shops of our very own Riverwalk.

Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love and what better ways to do that than with quality time, dinner, chocolate, flowers, wine and of course, romance. And how great is it that we can find all of these wonderful things right here in Reno!

For every couple and every budget the Riverwalk has something for everyone to love and enjoy. You can take your date out on the town and hold hands along the river and grab a bite to eat on the big night, or head over to the Riverwalk district before Valentine’s Day to pick up great gifts to take home as little surprises that are unique and special. There’s something in the Riverwalk district for everyone to fall in love with over and over again – let’s explore the options!

For those wanting a more traditional Valentine’s Day you can make reservations for a romantic Valentine’s dinner at the Wild River Grille. They have a special Valentine’s Day menu, of course, that is sure to delight your date. Call for reservations and book a table for the 5-course gourmet Valentine’s Day meal that is $165 per couple and includes three appetizer courses, a main course, a delectable dessert and a complementary red rose and glass of champagne!

Chocolate is amazing – and important – year round but Valentine’s Day is a big day for chocolate of the most special kind – the love kind. Stop by Dorinda’s Chocolates to pick up some for your Valentine, or for yourself and while you are there ask about joining their chocolate of the month club. The Chocolate of the month club is the gift of fine artisan chocolates from Dorinda’s delivered to your door every month. Imagine getting treated to a different variety of gourmet locally handcrafted chocolate every month! What a great gift for your Valentine!

Another gift that is a Valentine’s Day classic is that nice beautiful personalized and special bouquet of gorgeous flowers. You can pick up some for your Valentine at Bumble Bee Blooms & Boutique. If flowers are not for you or yours, they also have plants that make wonderful gifts and last longer for those lovers with green thumbs!

Wine lovers rejoice there’s something for you too in the Reno Riverwalk district. Drop by Urban Market for a bottle of wine for a night in with your Valentine or a custom gift basket made with locally sourced treats. Urban Market is a corner grocery store with so much more that offers locally produced goods, snacks, and of course a good selection of wine.

Lastly, for the big one you can book a room at the beautiful and unique Renaissance Hotel for a Valentine’s staycation that is romantic and fun. There’s so much to do at the Renaissance from great dining to Bocce Ball inside or out, or a special couples retreat at the Refuge Spa you and your date will have a wonderful and memorable Valentine’s holiday together.

Wine and roses, food and drink, a romantic hotel room getaway, the Reno Riverwalk district has you covered for Valentine’s Day in every way. So grab your date or friends and head over to the Riverwalk for everything your heart desires for this holiday of love and giving.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.