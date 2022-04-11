Riverwalk District is hopping with Easter treats and Spring self-care finds (sponsored)

As we warm up, thaw out, and head into Spring, the Reno Riverwalk District bursts with impressive offerings, places, and spaces for your Easter sweet treats and celebrations. No matter your reason for coming to the Reno Riverwalk District, there’s plenty to explore and take in! From strolling along the art-filled walkways of the tranquil river to the seasonal sights and flavors of the surrounding restaurants and shops, it’s a perfect time to pioneer your trail.

The Riverwalk District is known for its excellent restaurants that offer fine dining and family-friendly fun. There’s no need to hunt for Easter-inspired ideas this year because the Riverwalk has it all covered!

Start your weekend off with a groovy flower-powered wine walk, 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. With over 20 participating businesses, the wine walk is a fun and funky experience. Admission is $30 per person, and you receive a wristband, a map, and a commemorative glass. Learn more on the Riverwalk website at https://www.renoriver.org/wine-walk/.

Located on the river, the Wild River Grille is an excellent spot for a delicious Easter brunch. The Wild River Grille offers a variety of dining spaces that you can book for a private experience or make reservations for outside patio service only a few steps from the bustling Truckee River. Call today to make reservations!

A short walk away from the Wild River Grille; you’ll find another excellent brunch spot, the Shore Room, located along the river inside the charming Renaissance Hotel. The Shore Room offers world-class fine dining with the options of inside or outside riverside dining accompanied by a filling and tasteful breakfast and brunch menu. Easter gathering of the adult kind, head over to Liberty Food and Wine Exchange for some craft cocktails or fresh mimosas as an excellent spring morning celebration idea!

In addition to great places to eat and drink for Easter brunch or any Spring weekend, the Riverwalk District is also a go-to location to treat yourself to all of those little things of self-care and personal blooming.

A new wardrobe for Spring is always something to look forward to and enjoy. Give yourself a fashion upgrade for the season with Labels Designer Consignment Boutique. Experience first-class service, shop your favorite designer pieces, and find pieces you didn’t know you wanted! As a bonus, you can preview what’s in the shop by visiting their online marketplace.

Who doesn’t love a fresh, stylish vibe for Spring? Visit Outsiders Hair Studio in the Riverwalk and add a bit of color to your lovely locks – they come highly recommended, are fun and professional, and help you look your best! They specialize in fun, vibrant colors and outsider cuts that turn heads and feel great.

Lastly, something that brings a smile to every spring basket; that’s right, we’re talking about chocolate. Easter baskets are fun to create and give, and the award-winning confectioners at Dorinda’s Chocolates can help make Easter morning a sweet success. Open daily, remember to treat yourself to all the classic and handcrafted chocolates Dorinda offers.

Easter and Spring are such lovely times to head downtown, take in the warm weather and enjoy the company of friends and family in beautiful restaurants and shops that create memorable experiences. There are so many options for family fun and memory-making right here at home in our own Riverwalk District all year round.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.