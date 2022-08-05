There’s nothing quite like Ole Bridge on the Riverwalk

Ole Bridge Pub is your standard dive bar in many respects, but what sets it apart from others around Reno is its location. The Riverwalk is a unique area that allows for outdoor seating with a view (and often good people watching entertainment). It’s also inhabited mostly by trendy restaurants serving high-end food and pretty, high-priced cocktails.

We’re not complaining; that’s usually what we’re after on the river. But if you want to walk into a place that feels like Cheers in one of the “bougier” areas of town—Ole Bridge might just be the only place that fits the bill.

Serving a variety of brews, including some locals on tap, and other canned sippers and easy cocktails, for all intents and purposes, this is your neighborhood dive bar. There’s shuffleboard, a large wraparound bar and plenty of seating inside the dark, homey pub.

There’s also a shooting gallery game in the corner in case you fancy picking up a bright orange rifle and taking out some virtual deer in between drinks.

The atmosphere is always laid back and the crowd feels more hometown than “tourist on vacation.”

It’s also sandwiched between two of the Riverwalk’s well-known (and newer) residents—Smee’s Alaskan Fish Bar and Market Place and Smith & River (which was Campo up until a few months ago). So, while Ole Bridge doesn’t serve food—not even bar grub—you can still eat like a king before stopping in for a drink.

Ole Bridge is a main stop on the Reno Wine Walk and I feel like that says a lot on its own. The other big selling point for many is that the bar keeps all four flavors of Long Drink stocked, when at most bars it’s hard to find anything but the original.

The real treat is enjoying whatever you are sipping outside at any hour of day, or night. We recommend gathering with friends at one of the oversized picnic tables taking up space on the shared patio and watching novices attempt to kayak down the river. You can also catch glimpses of groups milling out and about bar hopping, couples enjoying date night, and pre-gamers ready for a night on the town, all from your perch at the chilliest bar on the river for late night, for pre-lunch drinks or for happy hour.

Details 50 North Sierra St., Suite 105, Reno, Nev. 89501

Monday – Wednesday 3 p.m. – Midnight

Thursday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Friday 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Facebook