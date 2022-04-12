Aces ready for 2022 home opener vs. Sacramento

The Reno Aces kick off their 2022 Greater Nevada Field campaign Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.with a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats. Be sure and arrive early for all the opening day festivities. Gates open at noon.

The Reno Aces defeated the Las Vegas Aviators May 15 during the 2021 season’s first home game series in Reno, Nev. This year they split the series 3-3 on a six-game stretch in Las Vegas. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Reno enters the series with a 3-3 record after splitting the season’s opening half-dozen down in Las Vegas against the in-state rival Aviators. The Aces won three of the first four before dropping a pair of one-run decisions to close out the road trip.

The Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate averaged 5.3 runs per game during their opening trip and saw a pair of players get off to hot starts at the plate.

Shortstop Camden Duzenack went 9-for-19 with six RBI and a pair of homers. The 27-year-old’s .474 average leads the Aces. Duzenack also appeared defensively at second base and third base on the road trip with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

First baseman Matt Davidson leads the team in big flies with three, while seven different players went yard in Vegas.

The Aces have a pair of fire-ballers to watch for out of the bullpen in Jesus Liranzo, who was firing 100 mph+ in Vegas, and intriguing prospect Mitchell Stumpo.

The feature prospect of this Aces team is outfielder Alek Thomas. Thomas was the D-Backs second round pick in the 2018 draft.

Another player to keep your eye on is pitcher Tommy Henry. Following a standout career at the University of Michigan, Henry was the 74th overall pick in 2019 and has ascended to the Triple-A level in just over a season-and-a-half.

Sacramento loses a big piece to the show

The River Cats arrive in Reno after a 4-2 opening homestand against the newly named Sugarland Space Cowboys.

The Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants features Heliot Ramos, whom, unfortunately, Aces fans will not get to see right out of the gate.

Ramos got the call to the big club and made his MLB debut last Sunday in San Francisco vs. the Miami Marlins. Ramos came as advertised, getting his first big league knock in his first at bat, and scoring a run in San Francisco’s one-run win.

New “Vs. Menu” debuts Tuesday

During each homestand this season, special menu items will be available specific to the team that Reno is hosting, each based on a specific theme. The theme for the series with the River Cats is bacon and macaroni and cheese.

Sacramento River Cats bring the cheese: Beef Burger topped with bacon, mac & cheese at Greater Nevada Field (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

Concessions with have a special burger and hot dog loaded with bacon and mac, along with sweet potato fries and a hi-ball drink special. Note that each item will only be available at the corresponding stands where burgers and where hot dogs are available.

If you have trouble finding one to chow down, just ask the friendly ushers at GNF and they’ll do their best to direct you.

OK, it might be chilly enough out at the ballpark tomorrow that you won’t notice that piece of macaroni stuck to your face. But it’s a real baseball opening day with no health restrictions, and we’re Northern Nevadans after all. Take that expensive winter outdoor gear out of the closet and get out to the ballpark. Play ball!