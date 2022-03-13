PODCAST: Black Wall Street rising

Reno’s Black Wall Street was founded in 2020. The nonprofit was formed to meet the needs of Black and underserved people of color in the Reno-Sparks area.



The group is regularly hosting classes, outreach events and helping people in need. In this episode, three of the key people behind Black Wall Street Reno — Chandra Mask, Romar Tolliver and Donald Griffin — tell their story.

This episode also features “Everything That I Need” from Reno band Last One Down. The song is from their single of the same name available on the major music apps.

Listen below