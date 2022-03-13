Home > News > Podcast > PODCAST: Black Wall Street rising
Podcast

PODCAST: Black Wall Street rising

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
Black Wall Street Reno's Romar Tolliver, Chandra Mask and Donald Griffin. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

Reno’s Black Wall Street was founded in 2020. The nonprofit was formed to meet the needs of Black and underserved people of color in the Reno-Sparks area. 

The group is regularly hosting classes, outreach events and helping people in need. In this episode, three of the key people behind Black Wall Street Reno — Chandra Mask, Romar Tolliver and Donald Griffin — tell their story.

This episode also features “Everything That I Need” from Reno band Last One Down. The song is from their single of the same name available on the major music apps.

Listen below

Related Stories

PODCAST: Biden administration wants to undo landmark ruling that found...

Reno Black Wall Street maintains momentum one year after founding

Governor visits small businesses as part of pandemic assistance outreach...

Reno Black Wall Street hosts another backpack and supplies giveaway...

Local mutual aid groups look to a future beyond the...

High demand at Black Wall Street outreach event (photos)