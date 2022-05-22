PODCAST: A psychiatric treatment facility is opening in a Reno neighborhood

A recent public comment at a Reno City Council meeting brought up an issue that took many people by surprise.

The reason: A residential psychiatric facility is opening in a Reno neighborhood. That is of course creating a lot of questions for nearby residents.

But opposition to the facility also drew considerable negative responses. People commenting online condemned what they called NIMBY-ism and ableist attitudes by the neighbors who expressed concern.

For this episode we hear from one of the neighbors about why she is concerned. We also check in with Reno City Manager Doug Thornley about why such facilities can and do come to neighborhoods in Nevada.

Listen below and on KWNK 97.7 Community Radio.

