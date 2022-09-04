PODCAST: Dying ducks and seniors getting shafted

The heat of summer is one of the causes for why ducks and geese are dying at area ponds.

In this show, we hear from a wildlife veterinarian who explains why botulism is suspected in the regional water bodies, and how that is impacting waterfowl.

We also hear from an advocate for local senior citizens. She said people were taken by surprise when they learned the city of Reno was making plans to lease out a senior gathering space to a local nonprofit.

Also, acting Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, Dale Erquiaga, responds to faculty concerns about evaluations of Nevada campus presidents.

Faculty said campus presidents are not getting the regular evaluations that the public deserve.

