PODCAST: Dying ducks and seniors getting shafted

By Bob Conrad
Ducks swim in the pond at Lake Park. In late August some ducks began to get ill with what state wildlife biologists said is likely botulism. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

The heat of summer is one of the causes for why ducks and geese are dying at area ponds.

In this show, we hear from a wildlife veterinarian  who explains why botulism is suspected in the regional water bodies, and how that is impacting waterfowl.

We also hear from an advocate for local senior citizens. She said people were taken by surprise when they learned the city of Reno was making plans to lease out a senior gathering space to a local nonprofit.

Also, acting Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, Dale Erquiaga, responds to faculty concerns about evaluations of Nevada campus presidents.

Faculty said campus presidents are not getting the regular evaluations that the public deserve.

Listen below

