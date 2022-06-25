Home > News > Podcast > Behind Reno’s whip ban, an interview 
Podcast

Behind Reno’s whip ban, an interview 

By Bob Conrad
People living in a homeless camp in downtown Reno had to vacate the area early June 3 as RPD moved in to clean the area. Image: Eric Marks

Fil Corbitt is one of Reno’s most talented and better known podcasters. In a recent episode of The Wind podcast, Fil explored last year’s decision by the city of Reno to ban whips from downtown. I speak with Fil in this episode about the ban and what they found.

 Also, the Washoe County board of commissioners recently approved a resolution that grants the county manager the authority to provide county employees with public relations and legal support. Up to $150,000 worth.

Washoe County Manager Eric Brown explains what’s been happening and what kinds of threats county employees have received.

Listen below

