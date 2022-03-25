Classes to resume at TMCC after ‘possible threat’ resolved

A “credible communication of a possible threat” on Thursday forced the cancellation of classes at all Truckee Meadows Community College locations and a search by University Police and local agencies. Officials at TMCC said the situation was resolved without incident and classes will resume Friday.

The threat was received at 4:45 p.m. and by 8 p.m. campus officials reported “No one was hurt…No imminent danger currently exists.”

TMCC’s full statement on the incident is below.

As reported earlier today, this afternoon at 4:45 p.m. TMCC received a credible communication of a possible threat. All precautions were taken to ensure the safety of our campus community, and out of an abundance of caution, all of the classes for Thursday, March 24 were cancelled and all TMCC locations were closed.

University Police Services and assisting agencies have conducted a thorough search, and the situation has been resolved. No one was hurt, and the situation was resolved without any incident. No imminent danger currently exists.

College classes and operations will resume tomorrow, Friday, March 25, as scheduled.

Thank you for your cooperation in staying away from our physical locations to allow law enforcement agencies to complete their work. At this point, we have no further details to share with the wider community.

Just to reiterate, there are no more safety concerns, and classes and operations will resume with a normal schedule on Friday, March 25.