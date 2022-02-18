Applicants flood waitlists for Reno housing assistance

More than 2,700 households applied for affordable housing assistance over a three-week period ending Feb. 11, according to officials at Reno Housing Authority (RHA). Applicants were added to waitlists for RHA’s public housing and Housing Choice vouchers.

“While submitting an application will not house someone tomorrow, it begins the process to obtain permanent affordable housing,” RHA officials said in a statement.

The waitlist for senior two-bedroom housing is still open for individuals 55 and older or who are disabled. Another waitlist, for those 55+ or who are disabled for studio and 1-bedroom housing, will open Feb. 28.

RHA Executive Director Amy Jones said more than half of RHA’s clients are seniors or people with disabilities.

“Most [applicants] are on fixed incomes and are unable to afford drastically rising rents, so receiving so many applications is no surprise,” Jones said. “The RHA remains committed to its mission, though, of serving as many low income people as possible.”

RHA officials said the agency helps secure housing for more than 4,000 households each year. Individuals must meet income requirements and Washoe County residents receive preference for housing.

Applications for open waitlists are online at RenoHA.myhousing.com. RHA officials recommend veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838, call 775-324-6600 or go to the VASNHCS Homeless Veterans Outreach Clinic at 350 Capitol Hill Avenue to meet with a VA social worker and receive referrals to veteran resources.

