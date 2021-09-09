Greater Nevada commits to matching up to $5,000 to American Red Cross for Caldor Fire relief (sponsored)

In response to the devastation wreaked upon the South Lake Tahoe region by the Caldor Fire, Greater Nevada Credit Union has committed to contribute up to $5,000 in matching funds donated through its online portal to the American Red Cross. Donations can be made at GNCU.org/RedCross. All GNCU branches are also collecting donations of essential items in need, to be distributed to organizations dedicated to the shelter and safety of the region’s inhabitants.

“The proximity of the Caldor Fire to the South Lake Tahoe and Douglas County region has once again created a need for community-minded companies and citizens to come together to assist those in need,” said Wally Murray, GNCU president and CEO. “We applaud the Red Cross and are pleased to support its relief efforts on behalf of those impacted by this tragic event. We are also truly appreciative of the dedicated and brave first responders whose unwavering work has helped combat the flames and destruction.”

The disaster relief donation is intended to support the Red Cross in its efforts to provide assistance to those impacted or displaced by the Caldor Fire.

“I am so thankful to GNCU for being so generous during a year with so many disasters,” said Mary Powell, Northern Nevada American Red Cross executive director. “I can’t express our gratitude enough.”

GNCU is also accepting applications for its Disaster Assistance Loan Program. The program aims to provide financial assistance to any qualifying Nevada residents suffering economic loss or hardships from this event. The program offers flexible options to individuals needing short-term financing. These include waived origination and application fees. GNCU is also offering flexible repayment options and deferred interest rates for these loans. All loans are subject to credit approval. Full financial disclosures and all loan rates, fees, and term details are available at GNCU.org or by calling GNCU’s Consumer Loan Consultants at (855) 548-4787.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 80,000 consumers and small businesses and has over $1.6 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is the USDA Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For additional information, call (800) 421-6674 or visitwww.gncu.org.

