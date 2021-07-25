PHOTOS: Pride events bring thousands to downtown Reno

By Maria Palma, Ty O’Neil and Bob Conrad

Disclosure: This Is Reno was a media sponsor for the festival and parade.

The Northern Nevada Pride festival and CommUNITY Pride Parade on Saturday came back out loud. The parade took place under the Reno Arch, south through downtown, followed by live entertainment presented by dozens of musicians and artists at Wingfield Park.

Thousands of people participated in the day-long celebration of the LGBTQAI+ community, as well as to promote diversity and culture, while remembering the history and advocating for the future.

Pride was presented by and benefits the local non-profit organization OUR Center, northern Nevada’s only LGBTQ community center, located on South Wells Avenue.

Northern Nevada Pride is a part of the month-long Artown festival, which is why it is celebrated in July rather than in June.

Parade and festival photos by Ty O’Neil

Pride in the Plaza

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve hosted “pride in the plaza” the Thursday before the parade and festival.

The event featured a showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Schieve presented to This Is Reno editor and publisher Bob Conrad the City of Reno’s Rainbow ‘R’ Award for his reporting on Aaron Salazar and unexplained deaths on Amtrak trains.

Pride in the Plaza photos by Ty O’Neil