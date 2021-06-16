Visit Carson City hires Debra Soule as Arts & Culture Program Manager (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Soule to lead implementation of the Carson City’s Arts & Culture Master Plan

Visit Carson City announced it has hired Debra Soule as its new Arts & Culture Program Manager. Soule brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, having worked in municipal and state government positions in Australia, Canada and the United States.

Debra Soule

Soule will be starting in her new role later this month. She will be implementing, organizing, managing and evaluating programs, events and activities that promote cultural tourism and the arts in Carson City. This includes special events, festivals, public and community art projects, and collaborations with tourism industry partners, arts and culture organizations, community groups and schools to promote program awareness and to advance the overall efforts of Carson City’s arts and culture tourism programs.

“Debra brings expert knowledge and experience to the Carson City arts and culture community,” David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City, said. “She understands the importance behind broad community and business involvement in cultural planning and in cultural programs. I am confident that she will cultivate strong working relationships to further develop the areas of cultural tourism, arts administration and public art, which are critical pillars of our community.”

Prior to joining the Visit Carson City, Soule was a cultural planning consultant working with a number of cities and municipalities in Ontario, Canada. She was also the economic development coordinator of arts, culture and heritage for the City of Kawartha Lakes where she spent nearly seven years implementing a plan to strengthen non-profit organization operations, foster the growth of the arts and cultural businesses and enhance cultural tourism in the region.

Soule undertook doctoral studies in local economic development at York University, has a master’s degree in community social planning, and a bachelor’s degree in social psychology from the University of Guelph. One of Soule’s first priorities in her new role will be to engage with the arts and culture community to clarify current needs and aspirations.

“I know from experience that cultural programs, events and businesses transform communities,” Soule said. “Not only do they boost quality of life and vibrancy, a thriving cultural scene also attracts talent and entrepreneurs, attracts visitors, invigorates the local economy and reshapes a city’s overall image. My goal is to enable creativity to flourish in Carson City by aligning people, resources and projects and by strengthening collaboration between municipalities, cultural sector organizations, businesses and the broader community based on a shared vision.”

About Visit Carson City

Carson City is where history lives and adventure awaits. Carson City boasts an array of outdoor adventures, restaurants, golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities and a plethora of events and entertainment. Visitors will find plenty of exciting activities and experiences to choose from. In the heart of the action, Carson City is nestled just minutes from the legendary Lake Tahoe, electrifying Reno, historic Virginia City and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. For more information, go to Visit Carson City’s website at visitcarsoncity.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.