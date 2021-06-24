PHOTOS: This week at the Reno Rodeo

The Reno Rodeo continues through this week with more steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and yes, bull riding. Here’s a look at some of the action from This Is Reno photographer Ty O’Neil.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.