Washoe County to drop Zoom platform starting next month, security addressed

With local social distancing requirements set to expire June 1, Washoe County plans to discontinue live Zoom meetings, which have become a staple of the COVID-19 pandemic the past 14 months.

Zoom is a video and audio conferencing service used for business meetings, although local governments began using it when in-person meetings were halted as a way to social distance.

In early May, the Washoe County Commission Chambers re-opened to the public with an attendance limit of 42 people, per state guidelines.

“Zoom will no longer be a part of our meetings, so if you choose to participate in our meetings, we welcome you here,” Washoe County Commission Chairman Bob Lucey said during Tuesday’s meeting.

People who don’t wish to attend meetings in person, or who are unable to, can submit public comment by email to washoe311@washoecounty.us and phone/voicemail to 775-954-4664.

Meetings will continue to be televised live and replayed on the Washoe Channel and on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/user/WashoeCountyTV. However, live public comment can’t be received through these venues.

Lucey also addressed security at the Washoe County Administration Building, which some people have been complaining about during public comment. Security is for the entire county complex on East Ninth Street, not just the commission chambers, he said.

“We are trying to provide protection for everybody who enters this building and this complex, plain and simple,” Lucey said. “If you don’t see it that way, I’m sorry; but that’s where we are going with our security process.”

Lucey said there’s more enhanced and more detailed security at the county building at 1 S. Sierra St. in downtown Reno, which is where the district attorney and judges are located.

