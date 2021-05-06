G8 Strategies launches new brand and HQ in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Gostin Strategic Consulting has announced their rebrand and name change to G8 Strategies LLC. G8 Strategies provides investor relations, marketing and communications services for clients in the global industrial, mining, manufacturing, energy and healthcare sectors.

G8 was founded and is led by marketer Ira M. Gostin, who has been a senior executive in several agencies in the Northern Nevada area for over a decade. “We are really excited to be presenting our new brand to better reflect the team we have put together,” said Gostin.

Additionally, the agency announced that is opening a New York City office to service their clients that are listed on public exchanges. G8 Strategies works with both private and public entities.

Gostin’s career in corporate storytelling began as a photojournalist with the Associated Press and he transitioned to marketing following his MBA. He was a marketing director at several companies in Reno before joining a publicly traded mining company as a senior executive. He has worked with companies on four public exchanges across the globe and participated in nearly $1 billion in equity raises and mergers and acquisitions in his career.

In 2018, Gostin was named the Most Influential Marketing Executive in Nevada by Acquisitions International and was previously named the top Chief Marketing Officer in the Western U.S. by Corporate Vision Magazine. Gostin has been awarded numerous strategy awards from the American Marketing Association and Public Relations Society of America. He earned his Accreditation in Public Relations in 2017.

G8 Strategies can be found atwww.g8strategies.com.

