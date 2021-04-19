Potentialist Workshop hosts Spring Revival (photos)

ThePotentialistWorkshop on Saturday hosted the gallery opening from its Makers Paradise at the Spring Revival Art Show. It was perhaps not the most surprising thing that’s ever happened, but after a year of COVID-19 an in-person art show was something surprising.

In addition to limited in-person attendance, the event was also livestreamed for those at home.

The event included an aerial silks dancer, live poetry, live music and artists exhibiting their work.

As Reno emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, events will once again begin to seem more normal and it seems the Potentialist Workshop has started on the path to the new normal.

A livestream of the event is archived online at https://fb.watch/4ZanlsQ04h/. Check out photos from the event below.