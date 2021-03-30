Gov. Sisolak gives green light for full-contact sports

The ban on full-contact high school sports was lifted in mid-February after some players across the state protested to their school board leaders. Restrictions on non-contact sports were eased last fall. Now, other full-contact and close-contact sports like football, martial arts, wrestling and others may resume practicing and competing, Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Monday.

Before competitions can be held, clubs, leagues and other sports organizations will need to adopt safety plans that specify rules concerning testing of athletes—and others concerning spectators, including the mandating of face masks.

The same plans will not be required for full-contact sports that are not governed by a recreational association or league. High school sports will continue to be governed by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and the respective school districts.

People who play sports that are not organized by a particular club, league or association are, of course, able to play without subjecting players to COVID-19 testing or submitting a preparedness and safety plan.

The decision comes after a request by Sisolak to conduct a reevaluation of full- and close-contact sports. His Medical Advisory Team submitted new recommendations supporting allowing these sports to resume subject to the requirements set forth in Directive 034.

Organizers of full contact sports are encouraged to work with their local health authority on developing a testing and mitigation plan, and they should review the Nevada Guidance for Adult & Youth Sports, dated March 30, 2021. A copy of the new directive, Directive 042, and the latest guidance are attached to this email and can be found on NVHealthResponse.nv.gov.