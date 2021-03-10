Atlantis receives Forbes Travel Guide’s health security verification (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Only property in Reno to meet stringent standards set by industry experts

Atlantis is among the first casino resorts in Nevada to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIEDTM with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification, which covers more than 360 health security standards, helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

Atlantis is the only property in Reno and one of just 523 properties worldwide to receive this new verification developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare VERIFIEDTM with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on compliance with expert-validated practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

“We take great pride in receiving this verification, especially in a year when properties have had to quickly adapt to ever-changing local, state and federal guidelines,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “Our hard-working team has gone above and beyond to not only meet those guidelines, but to exceed them as well, reinforcing our commitment to provide an impeccably safe environment for guests and team members alike.”

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the verification process covers health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience and health safety communication with guests and team members. Properties are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

“The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “By becoming VERIFIEDTM, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten healthy security, verified by a third-party.”

Atlantis has worked closely with medical and public health professionals to implement a health and safety plan that includes non-invasive thermal temperature scanners, a state-of-the-art ventilation system, plexiglass dividers and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols. A project is also underway to install new, eco-efficient escalators that utilize UV light technology to kill bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, has the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by the Forbes Travel Guide. Minutes away from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, eight award-winning restaurants, captivating bars and lounges, a world-class spa, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury hospitality. Its professional inspectors travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 objective standards that determine coveted annual star ratings. Inspectors pay their own way and stay anonymously as typical guests. No one can buy a rating under any circumstance. Every star rating is earned through Forbes Travel Guide’s objective, independent process. For more information, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their healthy journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Their comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, healthy plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being driven by positive behavior change. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

