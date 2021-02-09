Standard Management Company is spreading love this Valentine’s Day with local book drive (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Standard Management Company is partnering with statewide non-profit organization, Spread the Word Nevada, to share the love this Valentine’s Day through books. SMC will be collecting new and used books at their property locations in both Las Vegas and Reno throughout the month of February. This drive will be open to the community with social distancing guidelines in place.

Through this partnership, Standard Management Company is supporting Spread the Word Nevada’s mission to advance childhood literacy in low-income communities within Nevada.

“We have many families living in our residential communities and are excited to collect these books for the children,” said Tony Kuper, Director of Residential Operations. “Working with this organization statewide, inspires our team to continue to spread kindness and love throughout our communities.”

Until the end of February, anyone who’s interested in giving some love to their community can stop at Eastland Hills Apartments on Baring Blvd. or Spring Villas Apartments on Spring Villas Drive in Sparks.

For those in the Vegas area, stop at Sunset Pointe Apartments on East Sunset Road or Bacaro Apartments on Club Pacific Way to drop off your donations.

