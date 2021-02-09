Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day (sponsored)

fbpx
By Muse Group
Fall for so much more than just roses this Valentine’s Day! We’ve hand-picked the perfect Valentine’s Day gift ideas for that special someone. From traditional chocolates to spa days, these local picks will let your Valentine just how much they mean to you.

Meal-Prep Reno

Dolce Vita Wellness and Medical Spa: Give your loved one a relaxing experience this Valentines Day. Dolce Vita gift cards and at home facial kits are available for purchase on their website.

Tandem Chocolates: Things just got a little sweeter! Share a box of uniquely handmade bon bons from Tandem Chocolates’ Sweets for my Sweet collection. Orders can be placed online for delivery with 5, 8, 15, or even 24-piece boxes available.

Meal-Prep Reno: Dinner for two for the whole week!? Share delicious and healthy meals with your loved one with Meal Prep Reno’s gift cards. Weekly subscription or a la carte meals and smoothies can be purchased on their website.

Craft Jerky Co.

Craft Jerky Co: Looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day? Give the gift of artisan craft jerky that will elevate your taste buds with flavors like habanero-mango or traditional lemon pepper. Gifts can be purchased as monthly subscriptions or as prepaid gifts for 1, 3, 6 and 12 months.

