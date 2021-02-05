Local roundup; Valentine’s Day gifts for the special man in your life (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Valentine’s Day is always about roses, flowers and chocolates. But what can you get for that special man in your life? To show your guy you love him this Valentine’s Day, consider gifting him something local. Here are a few places to find that perfect gift for him:

Craft Wine and Beer

The beer aficionado that you adore will love a six pack from this local spot! Everything from unique craft beer imports to local offerings make Craft your go-to spot for boozy beverages. They even have a walk-in fridge to explore all sorts of interesting imbibes. Not sure what kind of beer to gift your guy? Pick up a gift card for him to select himself!

The Glass Die

For the gamer guy in your life, The Glass Die is a perfect stop. This local board game shop arguably has the largest collection of board games in town. And not only do they have a lot of games, they have a SUPER diverse collection. You could spend hours in here looking at all the unique offerings. Everything from Bananagrams to Dungeons and Dragons to so much more!

M Spa Reno

Does your man deserve some pampering? M Spa Reno has something for every guy, from facials to laser hair removal. Treat yourself while treating your guy with a His and Hers Facial, on special for $160 this month (discounted from $200). Men’s Neck Laser Hair Removal and Men’s Facial Wax Detail are also on special this month to treat your favorite guy. You can choose from a wide selection of treatments, and consultations are free!

Liberty Food & Wine (to-go menu)

Would you like to spend a romantic evening in with your Valentine? Create an intimate dinner setting at home and have Liberty Food & Wine do the rest! Their Valentine’s Day Pre Fixe Menu includes four-course shareable plates which includes dessert, all for $85. Pick up a bottle (or two!) of wine from their Market when you pick up your order To-Go

Natural Selection

If your sweetheart is on the wild side, check out Natural Selection in Midtown. Reno’s premier taxidermy boutique features a wide array of flora and fauna. A gift from Natural Selection is bound to jazz up even the most drab work-from-home conditions. Whether the nature-lover in your life is asking for a new houseplant, or some new reading material, or maybe even an alligator head, Natural Selection is one of the most eclectic and dazzling shops in Midtown.

Blush + Bone

Many men either hesitate to seek professional manicure and pedicure services or simply never think of it in the first place. Manis and pedis aren’t all about fun colors and sparkles (unless that’s your guy’s thing!) The removal of calluses on the feet can prevent the formation of pressure points from uneven weight distribution and having your nails trimmed by a skilled manicurist can prevent ingrown nails and hangnails. With services including manicures, pedicures and relaxing massages, Blush + Bone is a great place for your love to relax and recharge.

Moment Skis

For the outdoor enthusiast in your life, Moment Skis is a locally owned and operated gear shop that will have the perfect equipment your adventurous man is looking for. Moment Skis makes thousands of skis every year and is the largest ski manufacturer in the United States. They also offer financing options for your gear, so you can gift some amazing new skis and pay them off over time.

Support local businesses and show your guy you love him this Valentine’s Day!

