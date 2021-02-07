REALTORS® Association announces non-profit partnership with SPCA of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) has officially chosen the SPCA of Northern Nevada as their annual non-profit partner. The local REALTORS® Association will dedicate time and resources to aiding the organization in their charitable initiatives, including the Bin Sales Event at the SPCA of Northern Nevada Thrift Store on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Pets are in high demand this year, and with more adoptions comes an elevated need for supplies. RSAR is enthusiastic about their partnership with the SPCA-NN to help drive more donations and awareness for this organization.

“The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is honored to have the SPCA of Northern Nevada as our Non-Profit of the Year,” said Gary MacDonald, President of RSAR. “While the pandemic has brought on insurmountable challenges, especially in regard to mental health, pet adoptions have become ever-popular, and there is no question that animals can help ease the mind. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support this important organization in our community.”

RSAR’s “Non-Profit of the Year” partnership with the SPCA-NN will last throughout 2021 Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs is looking forward to collaborating with RSAR on their pet charity efforts throughout the year.

“We’re so grateful to be RSAR’s non-profit partner for 2021,” said Dobbs. “Their support will be key in helping us raise awareness for homeless pets, spread the word about our affordable, community veterinarian services, and garner donations needed to save and improve the lives of pets in northern Nevada.”

The REALTORS® Association’s involvement with the SPCA-NN will kick off with the Bin Sales Event at the SPCA Thrift Store. As 40 percent of the animal shelter’s revenue comes from thrift store sales, RSAR will help with supporting efforts to raise funds for the SPCA-NN in all of their 2021 initiatives. The event will take place at the SPCA of Northern Nevada Thrift Store on February 13 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at 75 East Moana Street in Reno. There will be music, a food truck and other fun events during the bin sale. Interested patrons can show their support at the event by purchasing items or donating to the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

To learn more about other RSAR initiatives, head over to rsar.realtor.

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer’s dream of homeownership. For more information, visit rsar.realtor.

The SPCA of Northern Nevada was founded in 1998 as Reno’s first no-kill animal shelter. Our mission is to be an innovative regional leader in the humane treatment of homeless dogs and cats. The SPCA of Northern Nevada is a private 501c3 non-profit supported solely by the generosity of the community, and does not receive funding from the ASPCA or any government entity.

