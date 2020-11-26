Tolles Development Company hosts Holiday Pop Up at The Village at Rancharrah (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

This holiday season, Tolles Development Company in partnership with Wandering Wyld, a local event company, will host a Holiday Pop Up at The Village at Rancharrah featuring workshops and a marketplace. The pop up will be open Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.

“Our Holiday Pop Up will give the public an inside look as to what they can expect at The Village at Rancharrah in the months to come,” said Par Tolles, principal and CEO of Tolles Development Company. “We’re especially excited to partner with Wandering Wyld to bring in and highlight local artisans to participate in an ongoing marketplace that will be a must-see this holiday season.”

There will be pastries and coffee provided by Perenn Bakery, libations poured by Mountain Mixology, and chocolates and treats from Rolled Mountain Creamery and Dorinda’s Chocolates.

The market will feature wreaths, jewelry, ornaments, ceramics, apparel and other artisan goods from more than 25 local makers. A family holiday photo op will be available. Check www.wanderingwyld.com for updates and to schedule a photo session.

The safety and health of patrons at the pop up is of utmost concern. All guests will be required to wear a mask while participating and must keep a 6-foot distance from those not in their immediate household. Due to Governor Sisolak’s “statewide pause” directive, the pop up will operate at 25% capacity until those restrictions are loosened.

Wandering Wyld will be providing an online shopping option as well, with specially curated ready-to-shop artisan gift baskets available to purchase online. Support small business this holiday season with an easy curbside pick-up option. The online shop will open on Nov. 27, shop here: wanderingwyld.square.site.

Perenn Bakery will be open inside the market each day of the pop up. Along with Perenn, the following restaurants and retailers will be part of the village:

Art Obsessions, now open, is a high-end art gallery featuring originals, sculptures, jewelry and rare fine art editions from the most sought after artists.

Sierra Standard Restaurant, a new flagship waterfront eatery that will offer guests a mixed menu of land and sea entrees as an American fish and steak house.

Rolled Mountain Creamery, made-to-order ice cream rolls inspired by the street vendors of Thailand.

Dolce Vita Wellness Spa, which will be Reno’s largest, locally-owned, spa outside of the casinos.

Base Camp Pizza Co. from Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe.

Centro (to be called Centro Due), serving tapas and cocktails in an upscale bar-restaurant format.

Chez Vous, the women’s lifestyle, clothing and baby boutique that offers customers a unique and personalized shopping experience.

Dorinda’s Chocolates, a local family-owned dessert shop.

Grafted Kitchen & Wine Bar, a restaurant and wine spot with elevated comfort food.

Hinoki, a new-to-Reno sushi concept, offering Omakase-style dinner along with Hinoki poke and sushi.

Süp, a high-quality, quick service eatery with a daily rotation of soups.

Village Dental, a cosmetic and general dentistry practice.

Village Exchange, an artisanal food and local home goods marketplace.

Chase Bank, now open, provides a broad range of financial services to almost half of America’s households. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 4,900 branches, 16,000 ATMs nationwide, online and by phone.

With plans to be fully open and operational by Spring 2021, The Village at Rancharrah is the perfect location to ease shoppers and restaurant goers back into a COVID-complaint environment after the cold winter months. All restaurants will offer patio seating options, and the set up of the village is unique in that it is an open-format shopping and dining experience.

Additional information about The Village at Rancharrah can be found at villageatrancharrah.com.

About Tolles Development Company

Tolles Development Company is a Northern Nevada-based development and commercial real estate company. The organization was founded by veteran commercial real estate executive Par Tolles in 2016. Tolles Development Company’s expanding portfolio includes properties throughout Downtown and MidTown Reno, as well as The Village at Rancharrah.

About Wandering Wyld

Wandering Wyld has been providing a platform for local makers and artists to start, grow and evolve their businesses since 2018. Headed by Rachel Macintyre and Jessie Phillips, the company serves as a bridge between entrepreneurial landlords and small businesses; creating uniquely designed marketplace models that redefine traditional retail. Wandering Wyld operates a variety of pop-up events to support vibrant destinations, healthy economies and collective growth. Learn more at wanderingwyld.com

