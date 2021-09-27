Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa, Village at Rancharrah’s newest destination, announces grand opening celebration (sponsored)

Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa will officially open its doors to the public at its newest located in the Village at Rancharrah. Set within the iconic destination of Bill Harrah’s Rancharrah, the full-service, luxury spa destination offers a unique range of med spa, day spa, and wellness treatments. Surrounded by nature with panoramic mountain views nestled against the beauty of the lake, visitors are enticed to a new kind of spa escape to restore balance, nourish the body, refresh the skin, and increase overall wellbeing. To commemorate the newest opening at the village, Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa will host a grand opening celebration with live music, refreshments, tours of the spa with demos and consultations, raffle prizes, exclusive, one-day only offers, and more.

When: Friday, October 8, 2021

Time: Tickets will be sold in three time blocks: 4:30-5:30 pm, 5:30-6:30 pm, 6:30-7:30pm

Where: 7200 Rancharrah Parkway, Reno, NV 89511

Tickets: Tickets are $45 per person, available athttps://dolcevitawellness.eventbrite.com

The 10,000-sq.ft. custom-designed spa features 12 day spa treatment rooms, 5 medical spa treatment rooms, an expansive bar with locally crafted and healthy food and beverage options, a calming ocean meditation lounge adorned with exotic jellyfish tanks, a calming fireside lounge, and an expansive outdoor veranda overlooking the lake with fire pits, day beds, and an outdoor hot tub. The spa also offers a lounge space for spa groups and parties, yoga classes, wellness retreats, education forums and private areas for rest and relaxation. The medical spa features cutting edge technology and top of the line cosmetic treatments.

The grand opening celebration will include spa tours, demonstrations and consultations, catering by Chuys, welcome wine and signature cocktails, and live music. There will be exclusive, one-day only offers for both the medical spa and the day spa, as well as guests can enter a raffle for a chance to win incredible spa prize packages valued at over $5,000 including a year of free BOTOX®, a Mommy Makeover, and a three month Dolce Vita membership. Raffle ticket sales will be donated to the Northern Nevada Women’s Fund. Additional participating local vendors will include Crystal Basin Cellars and About Town Deb, Emmy’s Flower Truck, Dorinda’s Chocolates, Perenn Bakery, Sunday Pilates, Boneito, and CheVous.

“This is a monumental day not only for myself, but our entire team, to commemorate the grand opening of our new location at the Village at Rancharrah. We have put our heart and soul into this expansion and are finally ready to share our beautiful space with the entire Reno community,” says Nyla Allen, owner of Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa. “We strive to touch the lives of every guest that comes into our spa to create healing, authentic experiences that will help them on their path to increased wellbeing. We can’t wait to share this memorable evening with you.”

Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa’s founder and CEO, Nyla Allen, opened Dolce Vita, her first wellness and med spa, in South Reno more than six years ago, and it has been voted “Reno’s Best Local Spa” for six years running. Her second location, The Refuge Spa, opened in the fall of 2019 inside the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Reno. The expansion into the new Village at Rancharrah location has brought an elevated level of luxury to the spa and continues to be at the forefront of the industry.

For more information on Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa, memberships, or reservations, visit www.dolcevitawellnessspa.com or call (775) 772-0032 and follow @dolcevitareno on Instagram and Facebook.

