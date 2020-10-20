Piñon Bottle partners with Nevada Humane Society for adoption event (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Welcome home, Willie! On Oct. 4, local beer bar and bottle shop, Piñon, partnered with the Nevada Humane Society to host an adoption event.

Among many other kittens and pups, shelter dog, Willie, was the only one who did not get adopted. With the help of Piñon’s sponsorship, Willie has finally found a happy forever home!

Visit nevadahumanesociety.org to help other animals find a home like Willie. Be sure to stay connected as the Nevada Humane Society pops up at local businesses.

Details can be found on their website.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.