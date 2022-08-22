Five events to check out this week: Funny stuff, ducks, a Joe Strummer tribute

SPONSORED: The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and children’s play area. The Reno Labor Fest will have employers sharing information on local high-paying careers as well as a number of other vendors.

Joe Strummer, iconic frontman of pioneering UK punk band The Clash would’ve turned 70 this week. His untimely death in 2002 of a heart condition ended his post-Clash releases as Joe Strummer & The Mesceleros. But new songs and re-releases of his body of work continue to be released. Joe Strummer 002 will come out next month. The four-disc set comes with much of Mesceleros material plus some unreleased demo tracks.

Joe Strummer tributes continue 20 years after his death. Here in Reno, locals are hosting a tribute to his music with an event called “Strumboli! A Tribute to Joe Strummer and The Clash.” Los Pistoleros, Spike Mcguire, Josiah Knight, Nick Eng, Kat Heart, Blue Envy are slated to perform Friday evening at the Elbow Room in Sparks.

Funny man Nick Swardson is in town doing standup Thursday at the Silver Legacy. You may remember Swardson as “Gay Terry” from Reno-911. His standup is also killer.

The ducks are back. The Duck Race & Festival will be at Wingfield Park from 10-4 p.m. on Aug. 24. The ceremonial ducks will race at 3 p.m. The past two years have been a very different version of the annual event due to the pandemic, but this year they are back to racing. The Humane Society event also features pet adoptions.

Before the duck race, head to Sun Valley to check out the Open House of Community Health Alliance’s new clinic. The health center is opening on Aug. 22 and includes a low-cost pharmacy and food pantry.

The massive 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band is back in town for a show at the GSR. Los Lobos opens. Information is here.