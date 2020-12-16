The ultimate holiday gift for beer lovers by Piñon Bottle (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

2020 has been rough, which makes booze the perfect go-to gift this season! Give the gift of great beer this holiday with Piñon’s holiday gift basket.

A refreshing selection of the bartender’s favorite craft beers and swag items will make for a unique gift idea for that special beer lover in your life. These gift baskets are thoughtful, delicious and a great way to support local!

Visit pinonbottlestore.com or stop in to our Midtown or Sparks location in Victorian Square to grab and bring home a beer basket!

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.